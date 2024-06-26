Mexico in danger of Copa América elimination after loss to Venezuela

Mexico fell to Venezuela 1-0 in the group stage of Copa América at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

"La Vinotinto" drew first blood after Salomón Rondón scored on a penalty kick in the 57th minute. Mexico had its chance to tie via a penalty kick, but Orbelín Pineda's kick got blocked by Venezuelan goalkeeper Rafael Romo in the 87th minute.

With the loss, Mexico drops to the third spot behind Venezuela (first, with six points) and Ecuador (second, with three points). Ecuador gets the edge due to a plus-1 goal differential while "El Tri" sits with an even goal difference through two matches.

El Tri controls its destiny as the group state finale will be against Ecuador. Mexico could avoid elimination and advance to the knockout stages if they beat Ecuador on Sunday, June 30.

However, if El Tri tie or lose on Sunday, Mexico will be bounced from the tournament – just like how the team failed to get out of the group stage in the 2022 World Cup.

GROUP B TABLE