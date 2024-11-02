LIVE: Southern University at Alabama A&M

This week's HBCU Go game of the week sees the Southern University Jaguars head to Huntsville, Alabama, to face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. Both teams will look to rebound from losses last week.

The Bulldogs (3-4, 1-2 SWAC) have not been beaten at home this season and hope to continue that streak Saturday. Meanwhile, the Jaguars (4-4, 3-1 SWAC) are tied atop the SWAC West standings with Alcorn State and have beaten Alabama A&M in seven straight contests dating back to 2012.

On paper, these two teams seem to be mirror images of each other. Alabama A&M's offense leads the SWAC in yards per game, while Southern has allowed fewer than 300 yards per game, the second-best mark in the conference. Alabama A&M has also scored nearly 10 more touchdowns than Southern this season in one fewer game.

Watch the HBCU Go game of the week on FOX Local on your connected TV or the FOX Local mobile app.