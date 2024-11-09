LIVE: Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State football

This week's HBCU Game of the Week features a tale of two seasons, with the winless Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils heading just a few hours down the road to take on the first-place Jackson State Tigers.

The Delta Devils (0-9, 0-5 SWAC) are near the bottom of the list in nearly every statistical measure this season. In addition to featuring both the worst-ranked offense and defense this season, the Delta Devils are also second to last in the SWAC in yards per game (267) and yards per game allowed (451).

Meanwhile, the Tigers (7-2, 5-0 SWAC) are on a five-game win streak, and have the second-best ranked offense and defense in the SWAC. Their success has been propelled by Irv Mulligan, the conference's leading rusher, and Jacobian Morgan, the conference's most efficient passing quarterback. On the defensive side, Joshua Nobles leads the SWAC in sacks.

History isn't on the Delta Devils' side either. These two teams have faced off 70 times since 1956, with Mississippi Valley State winning just five times.

Watch this game in the video player above, as well as on the FOX Local app on your connected TV or phone.