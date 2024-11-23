LIVE College football: Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

This week's HBCU Game of the Week goes down to Arkansas, where the Texas Southern Tigers will wrap up their season against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in a SWAC West showdown.

The Tigers (4-6, 3-4 SWAC) and Golden Lions (3-8, 2-5 SWAC) are both mathematically eliminated from the conference race, and look to end their season on a high note.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff has lost three in a row. They're currently last in the SWAC West, and ar tied for the second-worst record in the conference overall. On the other hand, Texas Southern has been statistically one of the worst offenses in the conference in both points and yards per game. The Tigers also haven't won back-to-back games to end a season since 1979.

The Golden Lions have one of the best passing offenses in the SWAC. Quarterback Mekhi Hagens is second in the SWAC in passing yards per game with 222.5, and wide receiver JaVonnie Gibson has established himself as the best in the SWAC, leading the conference in receptions, touchdowns and yards.

It's been the defense that's hurt the Golden Lions, allowing more than 430 yards per game on average.

These two teams last met on Nov. 18, 2023, with the Golden Lions riding a 22-point fourth quarter to win 35-34.

Viewers in the Los Angeles area can watch this matchup live in the player above, or on the FOX Local app on mobile and connected televisions.

How to watch FOX 11 Los Angeles for free on FOX LOCAL