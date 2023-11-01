Legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

article

College basketball icon Bob Knight has died at 83.

Knight's family announced on Wednesday that the hall-of-fame hoops coach died in his home.

For decades, Knight's legacy has been synonymous with college basketball as he put together successful runs of success with Indiana, Texas Tech and Army – in addition to his fiery demeanor from the bench. He racked up a total of 902 wins as NCAA Division I men's basketball coach, won three national titles with Indiana and made five total trips to the Final Four.

His persona landed him the nickname, "The General," for the way he carried himself as a college hoops coach. If there was ever a single video clip that encapsulated the Hoosier legend's intensity, Knight made headlines in 1985 after he threw a chair across the court, getting him ejected from the game.