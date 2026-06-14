Crowds pack LA Memorial Coliseum for final day of FIFA Fan Festival

Sunday was the final day of the FIFA Fan Festival here in Los Angeles, and it did not disappoint.

Fans from near and far packed the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to watch a few matches.

For four full days, the Coliseum transformed into the FIFA Fan Festival, drawing in thousands of soccer, or futbol, fans to one central location.

Fans from all over flocked to the FIFA Fan Festival Sunday to cheer on one of over 40 countries competing on the biggest stage.

"We're from Los Angeles, but we're rooting for Ecuador!" said one mother who brought her family to the Coliseum Sunday.

Many families chose to watch the matches at the historic LA Memorial Coliseum.

"This is really a world event, and it's so important to my husband and me that we are exposing our children to this," one mother told FOX 11.

"It's amazing. I just think it's a time for everyone and their countries to shine and take the spotlight," a young soccer fan told FOX 11.

The iconic venue drew a lot of German fans on Sunday, who watched the western European country defeat Curacao.

"We used to have season tickets for a local club in Stuttgart, where we lived. It was just never a dull moment. I mean, it was awesome, totally awesome," another fan told FOX 11.

Sunday was a celebration of sport, food, culture and more.

"Team USA, all the way, and we're so excited to be here," another family said.

Many families were still celebrating USA's big win on Friday and already making predictions about when they face Australia next.

"I think they're going to do great. I think USA takes the W," another young soccer fan told FOX 11.

Fans of all ages got a chance to get extra practice at the LA Memorial Coliseum and take in all this global event has to offer.

"There's so many languages and cultures in LA to begin with, but on the shuttle bus, people traveling here from Switzerland, Canada ..." another fan said.

"It's great for the country, considering what's going on right now. This is awesome, this is great, so it's a real melting pot of people," said another fan.

The fun doesn't end Sunday. There are World Cup Fan Zone events that will be popping up across the LA area over the next several weeks.

Click here for more information on the Fan Zone events.