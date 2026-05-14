LA Rams to play 7 prime time games, tying NFL record; At least 7 other games on FOX 11

The Brief The Los Angeles Rams will play seven of their regular seasons in prime time. The Rams will open their season in Melbourne, Australia for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams will face division rivals Seattle Seahawks twice in three weeks to close out the regular season.



The NFL season is a couple of months away from training camp and preseason, but that doesn't mean Los Angeles Rams fans can't start circling their calendars ahead of the 2026 campaign.

As popular betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, the Rams are scheduled to play in seven games in prime time, tying the NFL record.

The Rams announced the 2026 regular-season schedule on social media via a Napoleon Dynamite-themed video. In addition to the seven nationally-televised and/or internationally-streamable games, the Rams will play at least 7 other games on FOX 11 and the FOX ONE app.

Below is the list of games the Rams will play in the upcoming regular season, with the games being played on FOX 11 and FOX ONE app in bold italics. All kickoff times listed in PT:

Week 1: Thursday, Sept. 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 5:35 p.m., in Melbourne, Australia

Week 2: Monday Night Football on Sept. 21 vs. New York Giants, 5:15 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday Night Football on Sept. 27 at Denver Broncos, 5:20 p.m.

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Eagles, 10 a.m. on FOX 11

Week 5: Monday Night Football on Oct. 12 vs. Buffalo Bills, 5:15 p.m.

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. on FOX 11

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25 at Las Vegas Raiders, 1:25 p.m. on FOX 11

Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:05 p.m on FOX 11

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8 at Washington Commanders, 10 a.m. on FOX 11

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15 at Arizona Cardinals, 1:05 p.m.

Week 11: Bye Week

Week 12: Wednesday, Nov. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers, 5 p.m. (Thanksgiving Eve)

Week 13: Thursday Night Football on Dec. 3 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 5:15 p.m.

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13 at San Francisco 49ers, 1:25 p.m. on FOX 11

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 20 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:25 p.m.

Week 16: Friday, Dec. 25 at Seattle Seahawks, 5:15 p.m. on FOX 11 (Christmas Day)

Week 17: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

Week 18: vs. Seattle Seahawks, TBD