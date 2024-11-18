LA Lakers to honor Pat Riley with statue outside Crypto.com Arena

article

Legendary Lakers coach Pat Riley will be honored with a statue outside the Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA. Riley won six NBA championships with the Lakers – four as a head coach, one as an assistant coach, and one as a player. He remains in the NBA family, serving as the president and minority owner for the Miami Heat.



Legendary coach and NBA executive Pat Riley will be the latest sports icon to be honored with a statue outside the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, the Lakers announced on Monday.

"Pat is a Lakers icon," Lakers president Jeanie Buss said in a released statement. "His professionalism, commitment to his craft and game preparation paved the way for the coaching we see across the league today."

The statement continued to read, "My dad recognized Pat’s obsession and ability to take talented players and coalesce them into a championship team. The style of basketball Pat and the Lakers created in the 80s is still the blueprint for the organization today: an entertaining and winning team."

In his tenure with the Men in Purple and Gold, Riley led the Lakers to championships – four as a head coach, one as an assistant coach and one as a player.

He then made history in 2006 by leading the Miami Heat to their first title, where he continues to serve as the team’s president and minority owner.

As a head coach, Riley has an overall record of 1,210 wins and 694 losses.

Riley will celebrate his 80th birthday on March 20, 2025.

An exact date for the unveiling ceremony has not been announced.