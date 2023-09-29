LA Clippers plan to sign controversial NBA star on two-way deal: report

article

As Clipper Nation waits for a potential trade that will send James Harden or Jrue Holiday to the team ahead of Media Day, the franchise made an eyebrow-raising move on Friday.

ESPN reported the Los Angeles Clippers were planning to sign guard Josh Primo to a two-way contract.

Last year, Primo was waived by the San Antonio Spurs after a former female Spurs employee alleged he exposed himself in her presence.

In addition, Primo reportedly had "multiple alleged instances exposing himself to women." The San Antonio Express-News also confirmed that the Spurs’ decision followed multiple allegations made against Primo.

The Spurs took Primo with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after he spent one year of college at Alabama.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

