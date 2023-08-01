LA Clippers’ Amir Coffey arrested for gun possession in Hollywood: report

article

Amir Coffey, a guard-forward for the Los Angeles Clippers, has reportedly found himself in legal trouble.

TMZ reported Coffey was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in Hollywood following a routine traffic stop after law enforcement sources said they pulled over a vehicle that was speeding. Coffey was a passenger inside the car.

While searching the vehicle, officers reportedly found a loaded gun and Coffey allegedly admitted the firearm belonged to him.

Coffey was arrested for misdemeanor possession of a firearm and another person was cited at the scene for marijuana, TMZ reported.

Jail records show he was booked and released hours later.

Coffey attended the University of Minnesota from 2016-2019 and signed with the Clippers after going undrafted in 2019. He climbed the ranks from being a two-way player to becoming a key role player for the Clips. On April 10, 2022, he had a standout performance and finished with a career-high of 35 points.

The 26-year-old re-signed with the Clips on a three-deal worth a reported $11 million in 2022.