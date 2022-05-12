LA Chargers unveil 2022 NFL regular-season schedule, will play 5 games in prime time

article

The wait is over!

The Los Angeles Chargers unveiled the team's schedule for the 2022 regular season. This season, the Bolts will play five games in prime time.

Below is the full list of matchups for the Chargers:

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Sept. 11 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 2: Sept. 15 at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. PT (Thursday Night Football)

Week 3: Sept. 25 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:05 p.m. PT

Week 4: Oct. 2 at Houston Texans, 10 a.m. PT

Week 5: Oct. 9 at Cleveland Browns 10 a.m. PT

Week 6: Oct. 17 vs. Denver Broncos, 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football)

Week 7: Oct. 23 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 8: BYE WEEK

Week 9: Nov. 6 at Atlanta Falcons, 10 a.m. PT

Week 10: Nov. 13 at San Francisco 49ers, 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football)

Week 11: Nov. 20 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 12: Nov. 27 at Arizona Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. PT

Week 13: Dec. 4 at Las Vegas Raiders, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 14: Dec. 11 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:05 p.m. PT

Week 15: Dec. 18 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 16: Dec. 26 at Indianapolis Colts, 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football)

Week 17: Jan. 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: at Denver Broncos, date and time TBD.

The Chargers are looking to break the team's three-year playoff drought in the upcoming season. The Bolts were mere seconds away from punching a ticket to AFC wild-card round had they tied the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18. Instead, the Chargers allowed a late field goal in overtime to fall to the Raiders in the rare winner-take-all-or-if-we-both-tie-that-works-too showdown.

Following the disappointing end to last season, the Bolts are looking to make a deep playoff run. The Chargers landed defensive stars like Khalil Mack and JC Jackson in hopes of helping their current stars Joey Bosa and Derwin James.

On offense, the Chargers will rely on the cannon arm of Justin Herbert, who is coming off a promising 2021 season that landed him a Pro Bowl nod that season.