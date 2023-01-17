LA Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi, QB coach Shane Day

Following a disastrous wild-card playoff game performance, the Los Angeles Chargers announced Tuesday they fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day.

COSTA MESA, CA - JULY 27: Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi of the Los Angeles Chargers. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Somehow, the Chargers lost 30-31 to the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, despite a 27-0 lead in the second quarter, blowing the third-largest lead in postseason history.

"I think we’ve got a lot better as a team. We fell short in the playoffs," quarterback Justin Herbert said Sunday after the Chargers had their final team meeting. "I’ll take a couple of weeks to get my body right, but next year is already on my mind, and we’ll do everything we can to be the best team we can be next year."

Since entering the league as the sixth overall pick in the 2020 draft, Herbert is second in completions, third in passing yards, and fifth in combined touchdowns.

Yet, the Chargers are 25-25, including the playoffs, with him as their starting quarterback.

While Herbert has shown he can be one of the league’s top quarterbacks, owner Dean Spanos will determine if the Chargers have the right coach and general manager to get Herbert and the rest of the roster to the next level. Yet, the Chargers are 25-25, including the playoffs, with him as their starting quarterback.

Coach Brandon Staley has taken criticism during his two years in charge, but that has increased over the past two weeks, especially after wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a season-ending back injury in the meaningless regular-season finale at Denver.

The Chargers have yet to win a division title during Tom Telesco’s 10 seasons as general manager and have only been to the playoffs three times in his tenure. Telesco, who said before the start of the season that the true measuring stick of a GM is wins and losses, has an 81-86 record. The Bolts’ .485 winning percentage since 2013 is 19th.

"We believe in the front office 100%. We’ve got the right pieces. We just have to put them together and execute better," Herbert said. Coach Brandon Staley has taken criticism during his two years in charge, but that has increased over the past two weeks, especially after wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a season-ending back injury in the meaningless regular-season finale at Denver.

Disappointing defense

The Chargers spent $218 million last offseason, most of it devoted to upgrading a defense ranked 23rd in 2021.

Yet, for all the attention paid to the defense, it was still one of the team’s weaknesses. The unit was ranked 20th in total defense, 21st in points allowed per game and the fifth worst against the run.

Los Angeles’ key moves were signing cornerback J.C. Jackson and acquiring linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears.

Jackson struggled in four games before suffering a season-ending knee injury on Oct. 23 against Seattle. Mack was a bright spot with eight sacks and made the Pro Bowl.

The Chargers have a strong core with Mack, linebacker Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James, but they need to shore up a run defense prone to giving up big plays. Los Angeles had 11 opposing running backs go for at least 100 yards on it this season, a franchise record.

FOX 11's Digital Team contributed to this report.

