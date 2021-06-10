LA Angels to offer COVID-19 vaccine to public June 15

article

The Los Angeles Angels and MemorialCare are teaming up to offer free COVID-19 shots to the public next week.

As part of MLB's ongoing push to get fans vaccinated, the Halos will host the free vaccination event Tuesday, June 15 at Angel Stadium from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The first 150 fans who register to get the first vaccine will get four free Field MVP tickets to the first full-capacity home game at Angel Stadium in 2021 when the Halos take on the Detroit Tigers Thursday, June 17. Those looking to register can click here for more information.

Angels Chairman Dennis Kuhl hopes getting more people vaccinated will help us return to normalcy sooner.

"We are very excited to partner with MemorialCare to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to the public at Angel Stadium," Kuhl said in a press release. "COVID-19 has [affected] all of us in many different ways. Our hope is that we can return to normalcy as vaccinations are offered to more people."

Here's what we know about the event:

Where: Music Garden at Angel Stadium, which is near Gate 1

Vaccine offered: Pfizer

Who can get it: Anyone 12 and over. Anyone under 18 must have consent from a parent or guardian

MemorialCare to offer screening and waiver process onsite

Masks required

Insurance not required

Make sure to bring ID

Fans can schedule their second vaccine dose at a local MemorialCare clinic

Walk-ins welcome but appointments are encouraged