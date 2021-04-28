Kershaw’s 4th win helps Dodgers beat Reds, stop 3-game skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw yielded four hits over seven innings, Justin Turner homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers ended their three-game losing streak with an 8-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Kershaw (4-2) struck out eight and walked one never allowing Cincinnati to get a runner to third base.

Matt Beaty drove in two runs with a pinch single on his 28th birthday during a six-run eighth.

Nick Senzel matched his career high with four hits as the Reds were shut out for the fourth time.

Sonny Gray (0-2) pitched four-hit ball into the sixth while striking out 11 and allowing four hits and three walks.

