Karl-Anthony Towns back with Timberwolves after being hospitalized with undisclosed illness

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was back at Mayo Clinic Square with his team for the first time on Monday after missing all of last week with a non COVID-19 illness.

Towns missed the team’s media day last week. His girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, posted to her Instagram story on Sunday that she had to take him to the hospital because of his illness. Towns did not go into detail on what he’s been dealing with, but is down to about 231 pounds. His playing weight is closer to 250 pounds.

He told reporters Monday after practice that doctors cleared him to begin only walking again on Saturday. In the portion open to practice, Towns was participating in shooting and not much else. He was happy to be back on Monday.

"Just happy to be back on the court. Happy to get cleared, happy to at least be on the court. Just happy to be playing basketball," Towns told reporters Monday after practice. "There was more drastic things to worry about than basketball at that moment. I wasn’t too worried about basketball for a while, but I miss the game. I love the game, I miss these guys."

"Just great to have him out there and moving around," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said.

Finch said Towns will participate in shoot-around before the Timberwolves’ game on Tuesday against the Miami Heat. It’s unlikely that he’ll play, but Towns should be closer to fully participating in practice by Wednesday.

It’s not known how long Towns was hospitalized, but Woods said on social media she had to take him to the hospital after celebrating her birthday, which was on Sept. 23.

"He’s finally feeling better. I had to take him to the hospital when we got to Minnesota right after my birthday… what a week… Excited to see what you do this season," Woods wrote on Instagram.

"I feel good. I'm still recovering, I'm still getting better. It' just is what it is," Towns said.

He was out in public for the first time since the undisclosed illness at the team's FanFest on Saturday night at Target Center, a practice that was open to fans.

It's been a busy offseason for Towns, one highlighted by signing a super-max contract extension to stay in Minnesota after helping lead the Timberwolves to their second appearance in the NBA Playoffs since 2004.