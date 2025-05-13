Jayson Tatum helped off the court after suffering leg injury in Game 4 against Knicks

article

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics suffered what appeared to be a horrific injury during the team’s critical Game 4 against the New York Knicks on Monday night.

Tatum suffers brutal injury in the final minutes of Game 4

What we know:

The Boston Celtics entered the NBA playoffs as favorites to repeat as champions. They finished the 2024-25 regular season with a 61-21 record, just three games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tatum has been crucial to Boston’s success. However, they've faced challenges in the East semifinals against New York and entered Game 4 down 2-1 in the series.

Determined to even the series, Tatum was on a roll Monday night, scoring 22 points with nine rebounds and seven assists.

That all came crashing down in the fourth quarter with just under three minutes left in the game.

As Tatum went for a loose ball after the Celtics turned the ball over, he lunged forward, collapsed, and grabbed his right ankle. He buried his face in a towel and was clearly in pain.

He was then helped off the court by Celtics’ medical staff.

"He’s the type of guy, he gets right up," Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said. "So he didn’t and we’ll know tomorrow exactly what it is. But yeah, I mean it’s tough to watch a guy like him get carried like that."

Players on both teams were shaken up as several Knicks, including Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart, showed their support to the injured All-Star on his way to the locker room.

The Knicks won 121-113 and are just one game away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

What's next:

Tatum is set to undergo an MRI on Tuesday.