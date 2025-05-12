Giannis Antetokounmpo's upcoming offseason draws Lakers rumors

The Brief A report suggests Giannis Antetokounmpo is open to possibly leaving the Milwaukee Bucks. The Antetokounmpo news has prompted Laker Nation to wonder if they could land the former NBA MVP. A breakdown provided by ESPN's Bobby Marks appears to show that the Lakers are a longshot to land the "Greek Freak."



Is Giannis Antetokounmpo leaving the Milwaukee Bucks?

According to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania, the former NBA MVP is "open-minded about whether his best fit is remaining in Milwaukee – or playing elsewhere."

So what does this mean?

Charania's report suggests Milwaukee is no longer 100% guaranteed to be Antetokounmpo's NBA home. While the "Greek Freak" himself have not made any firm decisions on where he'd like to play next, the report of Antetokounmpo re-evaluating his career destination has immediately sparked NBA rumors.

What they're saying:

Giannis to Lakers?

What is an NBA offseason without Laker Nation making it about themselves?

The Los Angeles Lakers were among the names mentioned as a possible Giannis destination.

The Lakers, who are just months removed from shocking the sports world by landing superstar Luka Dončić in a trade, have been public about improving the team's roster after the Purple and Gold got bounced in the first round of the NBA playoffs in three of the last five seasons.

Antetokounmpo, who turns 31 in December, could join Dončić and possibly LeBron James in putting together their version of the big three in Los Angeles should the Lake Show pull off yet another shock NBA trade.

But is that possible?

Charania, the reporter who broke the Antetokounmpo news, briefly addressed the Laker rumors in an interview with popular sportscaster Kay Adams.

"All I'm hearing is ‘Giannis to LA.' Giannis, LeBron, Luka. Is [Antetokounmpo] to the Lakers possible?" Adams, who is based out of Los Angeles, asked Charania.

Charania said even Antetokounmpo is not sure where he wants to go, but said the 2021 NBA champion's top priority is to win it all at least one more time.

"[Antetokounmpo] said it on his brother's podcast last, last month, 'If I can't win another championship, I can't go to sleep at night after I'm retired.' And so everyone understands he wants to find the best fit long term. He's been saying for years, the goal is to find that option. If it's not going to be in Milwaukee. Well, now we're here," Charania responded in his interview with Adams.

Charania's ESPN colleague Bobby Marks published a breakdown on where each team stands in the Giannia Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. In Marks' breakdown, he mentioned that James' decision this offseason will play a role in if the Lakers would have the salary space to theoretically trade for Antetokounmpo, who is due to make around $54 million in the 2025-2026 NBA season.

"James has a $52.6 million player option for next season. If he opts in or signs a new contract with a comparable starting salary, the Lakers will be $1.3 million over the luxury tax. Because the Lakers are well below the second apron, they have flexibility to aggregate contracts in a trade. L.A. has more than $60 million in expiring contracts," Marks wrote in his work.

So do the Lakers have a shot at Giannis? Marks' breakdown suggests the Lake Show may be a longshot at adding the Greek Freak. The Purple and Gold were listed in Marks' "Limited in draft assets" tier, whereas there was a list of teams fitting under much more favorable tiers, including teams "checking the four boxes: draft picks, players, contracts and a win-now roster." Those among Marks' heavy favorites were the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs.

Marks mentioned the Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, Detroit Piston, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers appearing to have more assets to offer to the Bucks in a theoretical trade than the Lakers would.

As of Monday, Antetokounmpo is still under contract with the Bucks after he signed a three-year, $175 million deal that runs until the end of the 2026-2027 season, with a player option for the 2027-2028 season.