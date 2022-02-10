Former Rams coach Dick Vermeil elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

article

Former Rams head coach Dick Vermeil is headed to Canton, Ohio.

The Super Bowl-winning coach was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night along with Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Bryant Young, Cliff Branch and Art McNally. Vermeil spent 3 of his 15-year head coaching career with the St. Louis Rams.

During his three-year stint with the Rams from 1997 to 1999, which were years before the team moved to Los Angeles, Vermeil led the Rams to a Super Bowl XXXIV victory over the Tennessee Titans. In the Super Bowl-winning 1999 season, Vermeil coached the Rams team whose offense was so prolific, they were known as the "Greatest Show on Turf." That team featured stars like quarterback Kurt Warner, running back Marshall Faulk and wide receivers Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce and offensive tackle Orlando Pace.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

In his 15-year career as an NFL head coach, Vermeil posted a 120-109 regular-season record and was 6-5 in the playoffs. He also had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles (seven seasons) and the Kansas City Chiefs (five seasons).

The Rams, now in Los Angeles, will look to capture the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second time in franchise history as they face the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.