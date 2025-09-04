Floyd Mayweather Jr., Mike Tyson tentatively agree to fight: TMZ Sports reports

article

Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Mike Tyson have reportedly agreed to fight each other.

What we know:

According to a report from TMZ Sports, the two boxing icons have tentatively agreed to fight each other "sometime in the spring of 2026." The card is organized by CSI Sports/Fight Sports, TMZ Sports said in its report.

The fight is an exhibition, so neither boxers' records will be affected – which would keep Mayweather's 50-0 career record as is.

The backstory:

Both Mayweather and Tyson are considered one of the greatest boxers of all-time. What will make the upcoming fight interesting are the age gap – "Iron Mike" turning 60 in June 2026 and "Money" Mayweather turning 49 on Februrary 2026 – and the differences in size. During Tyson's heyday, he fought fellow heavyweight boxers – going 50-7 in his illustrious career. Mayweather on the other hand, bouced between super featherweight and light middleweight before retiring from professional boxing in 2017.

Since their retirements, both boxers have since fought on an exhibition basis. Mayweather fought social media star Logan Paul in 2021, but a winner wasn't picked in the end. Tyson fought Logan Paul's brother Jake Paul in 2024, losing to the then-27-year-old celebrity boxer.

What we don't know:

As of September 4, there are no official announcement marking the exact date of the fight.

It is also unknown how the fight would be arranged between the two boxers with opposite weight classes and and an age gap of more than 10 years. The location of the fight has not been announced as of September 4.