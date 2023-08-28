Expand / Collapse search

Fans rush field, incident ends with Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. knocked to ground

By AP staff
Published 
9:23PM
Associated Press
DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 28: A fan yells to Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves after running on the field and being apprehended by security during the game between the Colorado Rockies and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field on August 28, 2023

DENVER (AP) - Two fans ran onto the field and one made contact with Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. during the seventh inning of Monday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

One fan got his arms against Acuña during the middle of the seventh inning. Two security people quickly grabbed the fan in right field and as they tried to drag him away, a third security person approached.

A second fan then sprinted toward the group and was tackled was one of the security people as a fourth member of security chased from behind.

Acuña did not appear to be injured and remained in the game.

Atlanta had just scored four runs to take a 9-4 lead.