Everyone gets a free taco from Taco Bell thanks to Ketel Marte's World Series Game 1 steal

The Boys in Blue may have fallen way short of their goal of playing in the World Series, but Dodgers fans can still cheer for free tacos from Taco Bell.

Thanks to a stolen base from Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketal Marte, everyone in America can get a free Doritos Locos Taco from the fast food chain's mobile app. Fans can visit tacobell.com for more information on the World Series promotion.

The giveaway is part of Taco Bell's annual "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion.

