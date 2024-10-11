Kiké Hernández gives NSFW response on what's different about 2024 Dodgers

It's not a Dodgers postseason run without superutility man Kiké Hernández.

After not playing at all in games 1 and 3 of the National League Division Series and then coming in as an injury replacement for Freddie Freeman in Game 2, Los Angeles Dodgers' human Swiss Army knife delivered in Game 4 of the NLDS by going 2 for 4 to keep the Boys in Blue's season alive. In the win-or-go-home Game 5, Hernández blasted a solo homer to put Los Angeles on the board in what ended up being a Dodgers 2-0 win against NL West rivals San Diego Padres.

Hernández, who was a member of the Boys In Blue's 2020 World Series run, is considered one of the emotional leaders in the Dodger clubhouse. Fellow Dodger Shohei Ohtani has said in interviews during the 2024 regular season that Hernández was the funniest teammate. After the Dodgers punched a ticket to the National League Championship Series, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal pulled Hernández off to the side for a postgame interview.

At the tail end of the brief interview, Rosenthal asked what was different about the 2024 Dodgers.

"Are we live?" Hernández asked.

"We're live," Rosenthal responds.

"The fact that we don't give a ****," Hernández said.

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW IS UNCENSORED. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Enrique Hernandez #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates while rounding first base on a solo home run during the second inning in game five of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Friday, Oct. 11, 20 Expand

Hernández's NLDS contributions were reminiscent of his first stint with the Dodgers. When Hernández was a member of the 2020 team, he went 6 for 23 (.260) and slugged two home runs and four RBIs during the NLCS and World Series of the COVID-19 bubble year.

