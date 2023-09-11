El Segundo hosts parade for Little League World Series champs

A parade honoring the Little League World Series champions from El Segundo was held in their hometown Sunday.

The parade began at the intersection of Imperial Highway and Main Street and headed south on Main Street to El Segundo Boulevard. It included the El Segundo High School marching band and cheerleaders from the school.

The parade drew about 2,500 spectators, many wearing blue-and-gold, matching the colors of West uniforms the team wore in winning the Little League World Series, the Daily Breeze reported.

A player recognition ceremony followed at Stevenson Field with the players receiving keys to the city.

Since its series-clinching 6-5 victory over the all-star team from the Willemstad, Curacao-based Pabao Little League Aug. 27, the team has been honored at Dodger Stadium, Angel Stadium and on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during the USC-Stanford football game.

El Segundo won five consecutive games following a loss in the modified double-elimination tournament, including three in three days, to become the fourth Los Angeles County team to win the Little League World Series and the first since 1993, when the all-star team from the Long Beach Little League won its second consecutive championship.