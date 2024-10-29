Dodgers vs Yankees: Where, when and how to watch Game 4 of World Series

The Brief The Dodgers play the Yankees in Game 4 of the World Series Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. You can watch the game on FOX 11 starting at 5:08 p.m. Pacific. Pre-game coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. If the Dodgers complete the sweep on Tuesday, they will be named World Series Champions.



The Los Angeles Dodgers are just one win away from another World Series title. They currently lead the New York Yankees 3-0 in the best-of-7 series.

The Boys in Blue have a chance to complete a four-game sweep on Tuesday in Game 4. The Dodgers could hold up the Commissioner's Trophy for the second time since 2020, and would be holding their first World Series parade since 1988.

How to watch the Dodgers

You can watch the Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 4 on FOX 11, starting at 5:08 p.m. Pacific. FOX 11's pre-game coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. You can also stream the game on the FOX Sports app.

Where are the Dodgers playing today?

The Dodgers are playing against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series schedule

*=if necessary

