Dodgers to visit President Biden at White House to celebrate 2020 World Series title

article

The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the White House Friday to celebrate the team's 2020 World Series championship.

President Joe Biden announced this week he will welcome the members of the Boys in Blue that broke the team's 32-year title drought. The event will be held in the East Room of the White House at about 8:30 a.m. PT, according to a press release.

The last time the Dodgers visited the White House as a World Series Champion was October of 1988 when Ronald Reagan was President.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Thursday's announcement comes just days after Dodgers manager Dave Robers said the team was hoping for a small group visit to the White House. Roberts did not specify which members of the 2020 title team will make the White House trip.

Advertisement

When the Dodgers won it all back in late October of 2020, the vaccine was not yet available for most Los Angeles County residents and Dodgers star Justin Turner was pulled in the middle of the Fall Classic due to a positive COVID-19 test. Those two factors, along with health officials across California and Los Angeles County desperately pushing residents to flatten the curve, a championship parade was never held to celebrate the 2020 squad.