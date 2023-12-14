Dodgers expected to land Newhall native Tyler Glasnow in trade with Tampa Bay Rays, reports say

article

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly on the verge of landing Tampa Bay Rays ace and Newhall native Tyler Glasnow.

According to reports from ESPN's Jeff Passan and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers have reached a tentative agreement to land Glasnow and outfielder Manuel Margot from the Rays. In exchange, Los Angeles would tentatively send pitcher Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny Deluca to Tampa Bay.

Passan reports the tentative deal is "contingent" on Glasnow signing an extension with the Dodgers.

Should the deal get signed, sealed and delivered, Glasnow would join a Dodgers rotation that is projected to include former All-Star Walker Buehler – coming off a Tommy John surgery, Bobby Miller, Emmett Sheehan and Ryan Yarbrough. The Dodgers await Clayton Kershaw, who has yet to announce what his plans are for 2024.

The Dodgers' rotation became thin in late 2023 after losing Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May to injuries. Julio Urías was pulled from the rotation late in the regular season after he was arrested for felony domestic abuse allegations.

Glasnow, 30, will enter year No. 9 in MLB in the upcoming season. He finished the 2023 regular season with a 10-7 record and 3.53 ERA in 120 innings.

Margot, who will enter his ninth season in MLB in 2024, is expected to provide defensive help in the outfield. He also has some decent speed on the basepaths, as he finished the 2023 regular season with nine steals in 99 games.