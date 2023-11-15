Daniel Theis planning to sign with LA Clippers after Pacers buyout: report

article

The Los Angeles Clippers are apparently looking to add size to their roster after falling to a 3-7 record this season and remaining winless since the James Harden trade.

On Tuesday night, the Clippers lost a nail-biter in a nationally televised game against the Denver Nuggets. Still, they managed to dig themselves out of a double-digit deficit by playing small ball.

Amid this season’s woes, the potential of adding another big man to the roster would come as a relief to the Clippers who lost backup center Mason Plumlee after an ugly collision with New York’s Julius Randle. Plumlee suffered an MCL sprain to his left knee and his return date remains uncertain. He is set to be re-evaluated in four weeks.

ESPN reported Wednesday Theis agreed to a contract buyout with the Indiana Pacers and once he signs waivers, he’ll sign with the Clippers.

SUGGESTED:

The 31-year-old veteran center allegedly grew frustrated with his lack of playing time in Indiana. At this time, it’s unclear how soon Theis could suit up for the Clips.

The Clippers take on the Houston Rockets for an in-season tournament game at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA on Friday night.