Clippers hand Warriors 3rd loss of the season in duel of league’s 3-point leaders

Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood featured the top two three-point shooters in NBA history.

Entering the game, Golden State’s Stephen Curry remained miles ahead of the competition with 3,782 three-point shots made in his career. On Sunday night, Los Angeles’ James Harden surpassed Ray Allen and became the league's second three-point scoring leader with 2,975.

The Clippers having their own arena hasn’t exactly eased the pain of the team being assigned a brutal schedule. Monday marked Game 2 of their second back-to-back this month, with their third scheduled next week on the road against Philadelphia and Boston.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue has made notable adjustments in his second unit, with Kris Dunn replacing Terance Mann in the starting lineup. Also, Kai Jones has seen minimal playing time after Mo Bamba recovered from a knee injury that kept him sidelined to start the season.

The Clippers were off to a hot start and were up 56-45 at the half. Harden added two additional 3s to his record and Norman Powell led the Clippers with 11 points.

The Warriors went on a run in the third quarter and the Clippers had a narrow 75-73 lead, thanks to Amir Coffey's crucial free throws, before the game's final 12 minutes.

During the fourth quarter, Kevin Porter Jr. went to the locker room after suffering what appeared to be a head injury after taking a hard fall.

With just under six minutes left, Powell hit an explosive shot from behind the arc and followed up with another one with just under five minutes left in the game. The Clippers then called for a timeout with 4:27 left on the clock, up 97-90.

Powell then hit his fifth 3 of the night and the Clippers held a 10-point lead with just over two minutes left on the clock.

Powell finished the game with 23 points, while Curry led the Warriors with 26.

Ultimately, the Clippers won 102-99, handing the Warriors their third loss of the season.