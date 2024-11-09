Clippers extend winning streak to 4 after beating Raptors 105-103

The Brief The Los Angeles Clippers faced the Toronto Raptors at the Intuit Dome for their second game of a back-to-back Saturday night. This marks the Clippers' third back-to-back this season with 13 more to go. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said before the game they "can't give into fatigue."



Even on a three-game winning streak, the Los Angeles Clippers entered Saturday night’s game at home against the Toronto Raptors with a challenging task ahead.

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 9: The LA Clippers help up James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers during the game against the Toronto Raptors on November 9, 2024 at Intuit Dome. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Saturday marked Game 2 of a back-to-back for the Clippers, having played, and won 107-98, in Sacramento the night before. The game was also their third set of back-to-backs this season with 13 more to go.

Like injuries, scheduling is something beyond the team’s control as the Clips continue to sail through the waters without Kawhi Leonard. Next week, they head on the road for games scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Friday, followed by another back-to-back at home.

"You can’t give into fatigue," Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said before the game.

"Tonight is going to be a tough game. We know they're number one, I think, in transition, number one in offensive rebounds, number two in points in the paint. So, all the things we talked about, we've got to be good at… because they play hard on the attack, they play fast. And so we got to get back in transition and then also make sure we rebound the basketball," Lue added.

The Clippers ended the first half up 52-47.

The final minute had fans up on their feet as the game was tied at 102 with 35 seconds left.

Both James Harden and Norman Powell, the team's offensive leaders with 24 apiece, missed crucial free throws in the final seconds of the game.

Ultimately, they won 105-103.

Leonard remains out indefinitely and Lue clarified he would not be traveling with the team for their upcoming road trip.