Clippers' superstar Paul George slated to return this week

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George is set to make his return sometime this week after being sidelined with an injury to his right elbow since the winter holidays, according to reports.

Before suffering a torn ligament to his right elbow on Dec. 22, George was having an MVP-caliber season and stepped up to the challenge to become an offensive machine and leader without fellow superstar Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard suffered an ACL injury during the playoffs last season in the Western Conference semifinals against Utah. The two-time NBA Finals MVP has not played a game this season, and it’s unknown when he will return.

What is less questionable and is welcome news to Clipper Nation is George’s likely return.

The Clippers posted footage of George fully participating at the team's practice on Monday.

Despite the odds and current losing streak amid a brutal schedule, the Clippers are locked in as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, sending them to the play-in tournament to fight for a spot in the playoffs.

Even if the Clippers are successful in the play-in tournament, they will have a steep hill to climb and will take on either Phoenix or Memphis in the first round.

On ESPN’s NBA Today, NBA legend Vince Carter said George's return is significant during the final stretch of the season.

"It still gives a jolt to life to that Clippers team because Reggie Jackson has been playing great basketball, Luke Kennard has been playing great basketball, as well as Marcus Morris," Carter said. "Just to get back your two-way player with all of the talent and with the guys they’re playing now, I think it’s great for the team."

Sports Illustrated’s Farbod Esnaashari was the first to report the news that George was listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s game against the Jazz.

