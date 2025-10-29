Clippers fall to Warriors in lowest scoring game in 4 years

article

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to bounce back after losing to the Golden State Warriors 98-79 on the road Tuesday night. This marked the Clippers' worst scoring night in four years.

‘The bench looked stagnant’

What we know:

As reported by Law Murray with The Athletic, going into Tuesday night, Golden State hadn't beaten the Clippers since November 2023, including a dramatic end to the regular season in which the loser would enter the play-in tournament, while the winner would secure a spot in the playoffs. That two-year run came to an end Tuesday. While the Clippers were able to hold the Warriors under 100 points, they could not get things going offensively.

The Clippers went into halftime with the lead. However, the second half was particularly disastrous. They scored 14 points in the third quarter and 16 in the fourth. James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac were the only players to score in double figures for the Clippers, as the rest of the team struggled to get a basket.

"Kawhi (Leonard) and James (Harden), in that third quarter, they got tired at the same time so they both came out, and then it kind of snowballed from there. But like I said, they played well. Defensively, I thought they crowded us really well, we didn't attack the way we wanted to attack, and the bench looked stagnant," said Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue after the game.

‘Still a long season ahead of us’

What they're saying:

Golden State guard Stephen Curry, who ended the game with 19 points and eight assists, gave the Clippers a lot of credit.

"The Clippers are tough," Curry said. "We tried to make it tough and send bodies to them. Make them play in a crowd. You know that helped us, especially offensively, turn tough possessions into transition, and make them run the other way. So play it to our hands."

Clippers forward John Collins echoed Lue’s sentiments, saying they turned stagnant.

"It was a tough night. Sometimes a shot doesn’t feel, it’s not moving as much, and they’re a little bit sneaky sometimes," Collins said. "So, a little bit mix of both of just a little bit of stagnation on our end and just got to make it work."

While it was a rough night, on a team filled with veterans, Collins said, "you know it’s going to be okay. We got 79 more games left."

"It’s game four. Still a long season ahead of us, so hopefully we can keep getting better and turn it around," said Kawhi Leonard.

What's next:

The Clippers play their following three games at home. On Halloween night, they are scheduled for a game against New Orleans, followed by their first back-to-back of the season with games against Miami and Oklahoma City.

