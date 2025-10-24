James Harden’s 30-point game fuels Clippers’ home opening-win

After an embarrassing start to the season on the road in Utah, the Los Angeles Clippers turned things around and were dynamic in their home opener Friday night.

The Phoenix Suns went dark as the Clippers won 129-102.

What we know:

Bradley Beal’s first game against his former team came early in the season. Ahead of the matchup, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said he hadn’t talked to Bradley Beal about his emotions going into the game. Lue’s focus? Beal’s health.

"He's feeling good and so that's the main thing," Lue said. "Making sure he's good physically and continuing to build his minutes up as we go along."

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: NBA scandal: Tyronn Lue breaks silence on Chauncey Billups' arrest in mafia betting probe

For Phoenix, Dillon Brooks’ aggressiveness and usual gimmicks, paired with Devin Booker’s offense, were not enough as the Suns looked to figure out their identity. This marks Jordan Ott’s first season as a head coach in the league.

Meanwhile, a lot was going well for the Clips with their first and second units filled with veterans.

James Harden finished with 30 points, while fellow starters Kawhi Leonard and Derrick Jones Jr. also finished in double figures – 27 and 17 points, respectively.

INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 24: James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers smiles against the Phoenix Suns on October 24, 2025 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images) (Getty Images) Expand

Dig deeper:

Last year’s home opener had the same matchup with a different result. The Clippers lost the overtime thriller, as well as the following three games at home at their debut season at the Intuit Dome.

What seemed like a continuation of the so-called "Clipper’s curse," didn’t last long. They ended up going 30-11 at home last year.