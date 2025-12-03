Chris Paul no longer with Clippers in shocking move

The Brief Fan-favorite and 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul is no longer with the LA Clippers. This marks a shocking twist to what's been a frustrating start to the team this season. Even with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers are 5-16 going into Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.



In a shocking overnight move, the Los Angeles Clippers and 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul have parted ways.

What we know:

Paul, a Clippers fan-favorite following the team’s "Lob City era," returned to Los Angeles in what he confirmed would be his final season in the league.

Now, the 40-year-old's time in his final chapter has been cut short.

Paul, who entered his 21st NBA season, was the second-oldest player in the NBA beyond LeBron James.

In 16 games played this season, he averaged 2.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.8 rebounds. Known as the "Point God," Paul has averaged 16.8 points, 9.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds in his career.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Chris Paul embracing return to LA Clippers: 'This will always be special to me'

‘He will no longer be with the team’

What they're saying:

During the overnight hours, Paul wrote, "Just found out I'm being sent home," along with a peace sign in his Instagram stories.

Lawrence Frank, Clippers president of basketball operations, then provided a statement to ESPN.

"We are parting ways with Chris and he will no longer be with the team," Frank said. "We will work with him on the next step of his career.

"Chris is a legendary Clipper who has had a historic career. I want to make one thing very clear. No one is blaming Chris for our underperformance. I accept responsibility for the record we have right now. There are a lot of reasons why we've struggled. We're grateful for the impact Chris has made on the franchise."

‘Still so much left’

After Paul announced his plans to retire after the 2025-26 season, he posted a heartfelt video highlighting his time in the league in his home state of North Carolina before their game against the Charlotte Hornets.

In the caption he wrote, "What a ride…Still so much left… GRATEFULfor this last one!!"

The backstory:

The Wake Forest alum was the fourth overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, in a class that included Andrew Bogut, Channing Frye, and Andrew Bynum.

He was drafted by the New Orleans Hornets where he played his first seasons. In 2011, he was traded to the Clippers in what became their "Lob City" era. He also has stints in Houston, Phoenix, Golden State and San Antonio before returning to LA.

Dig deeper:

The Clippers are currently on a road trip in what's been a disappointing and frustrating start to the season.

In a team that includes future Hall of Famers Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, the team is 5-16 as of Wednesday.