Chargers’ Mike Williams out for season after suffering torn ACL: sources

Published 
Updated 10:04AM
Los Angeles Chargers
Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers is carted off the field during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Chargers reportedly received some bad news on Monday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported an MRI revealed wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

This is heartbreaking news for the Chargers who just won their first game of the season following a showdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs for touchdown after a catch during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Williams, 28, had seven catches for 121 years and one touchdown in Sunday’s victory. 

Quarterback Justin Herbert still has No. 1 target Keenan Allen and the Chargers' Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston may see more playing time in Williams’ absence. 