Chargers’ Mike Williams out for season after suffering torn ACL: sources

The Los Angeles Chargers reportedly received some bad news on Monday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported an MRI revealed wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

This is heartbreaking news for the Chargers who just won their first game of the season following a showdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs for touchdown after a catch during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Williams, 28, had seven catches for 121 years and one touchdown in Sunday’s victory.

Quarterback Justin Herbert still has No. 1 target Keenan Allen and the Chargers' Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston may see more playing time in Williams’ absence.