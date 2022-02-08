Calvin Johnson: Detroit doesn't deserve Super Bowl parade if Stafford leads Rams to win

article

As Matthew Stafford gears up for Super Bowl LVI for the Los Angeles Rams, a second fan base is expected to cheer on the veteran quarterback.

Fans of the Detroit Lions, a team Stafford played with for 12 seasons, are expected to join Rams fans in pulling for No. 9 this coming Sunday.

Say Stafford and his new team beat the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium to give the Rams their first Super Bowl since the 1999 season, first since the team moved back to Los Angeles in 2016, should Detroit sports fans have the right to claim the championship as one of their own?

Of course, we're kidding about a city celebrating another city's championship, but in 2001, the Boston City Hall hosted a celebration for legendary defenseman Ray Bourque when he won the Stanley Cup – as a member of the Colorado Avalanche, not with the Bruins.

Bourque, like Stafford, racked up plenty of individual accomplishments with the team that drafted him but couldn't get over the postseason hump. But after 22 seasons in the NHL, Bourque finally hosted the Stanley Cup – as a member of the Avalanche and with Bruins fans cheering him on from afar.

With Stafford being one win away from pulling the NFL equivalent of a Ray Bourque, comedian and co-host of Fox Bet Live on FS1 Cousin Sal asked Lions legend and hall-of-fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson if Detroit should throw a parade if the Rams win Sunday.

"Maybe they do have a parade in Detroit, right?" Cousin Sal asked during an episode of the comedian's Against All Odds podcast, prompting Johnson to laugh out loud mid-interview.

"Detroit ain't getting no parade. They don't deserve a parade," Johnson said. "That's LA's parade."

Johnson, however, acknowledged that Stafford is "going to have a lot of love from Detroit. That's for damn sure."

As for the city of Los Angeles, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed Angelenos of getting a chance to enjoy recent championship parades. After the Lakers won the NBA Finals and the Dodgers won the World Series in the fall of 2020, neither of the teams was able to have a celebration parade that year.

