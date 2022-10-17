Bronny James nabs NIL contracts with Beats by Dre, Nike

Like father, like son.

Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon.(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Bronny James, the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, has become the first high school athlete to sign a NIL contract with Beats by Dre. The deal was announced Monday by the massive headphones company. A YouTube video was also released that features the father-son duo called "King of the Court: LeBron James’ Legacy Continues."

NIL stands for name, image, and likeness and allows student-athletes to earn compensation.

Coincidentally, "King James" was the first athlete to ink a deal with Beats by Dre in 2008.

Last week, it was also announced that Bronny James signed a deal with Nike and will be included in the marketing for the Nike LeBron 20, as reported by ESPN.

Bronny James is a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth. The 18-year-old now stands at six feet two inches tall and had a monstrous 31-point performance in the Top Flight Invite tournament in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The highly coveted senior has yet to announce where he’ll play college hoops next fall.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

