Bronny James assigned to G League after All-Star break: reports

When the Los Angeles Lakers resume play following the NBA All-Star break, they will be without Bronny James, who has been assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, according to reports,

Forward Adou Thiero was also assigned to the South Bay Lakers.

What we know:

One of James’ best performances of the season came Feb. 10 against the San Antonio Spurs. Although the Lakers lost in a blowout, James finished with 12 points, six assists and three rebounds in 25 minutes.

This season, the 21-year-old guard is averaging 2.2 points and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 40.7% from 3-point range.

The South Bay Lakers have back-to-back games this weekend against the Texas Legends, the Mavericks G League affiliate in Frisco. A promotional graphic posted on social media featured James.

In his sophomore season, James continues to develop and splits his time between the South Bay and LA Lakers.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether James will appear in both games.

What's next:

Following the All-Star break, the Lakers will face Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers on Friday at Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA.

They will then play their longtime rivals, the Boston Celtics, on Sunday afternoon.