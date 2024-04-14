Boban Marjanović deliberately misses free throw to help Clippers fans get free chicken sandwiches

Entering Sunday's regular-season finale against the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Clippers did not have much to play for, considering the team had locked up the 4th seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

However, for fans in attendance, there's the free chicken sandwich giveaway to possibly look forward to during Clipper home games. According to the in-game promotion organized by Chick-fil-A and the Clippers, if the player from the opposing team misses both free throws, all fans get a free chicken sandwich from the fast-food chain the next day.

In comes former Clipper Boban Marjanović.

With the season already decided, Marjanović – who is now with the Rockets – was lining up to shoot two free throws with Houston leading the Clips 105-97 with about four minutes left in Sunday's game. Prior to taking the free throw, the 7-foot-4 gentle giant looked around the stands with a playful grin and repeatedly began tapping his chest.

Marjanović ended up missing both free throws, leaving the entire Crypto.com Arena crowd to lose their collective minds on what was otherwise an inconsequential game.

With the Rockets ending their season on Sunday, Marjanović, 35, wrapped up his ninth season in the NBA. He had a brief stint with the Clippers from 2018 to 2019, playing 56 regular-season games for Los Angeles.

As for those looking to get the free sandwich on Monday, April 15, fans can redeem by downloading the Chick-fil-A mobile app and make sure their cell phone location is set to Southern California.

The real season begins for the 4th-seed Clippers this coming week as they face No. 5 Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.