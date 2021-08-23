Babies born on Aug. 23 got Kobe care packages from Lakers, UCLA Health

Babies born on Monday at UCLA Health can call themselves a "Day 1 Lakers fan" when they get older.

Literally.

The Los Angeles Lakers and UCLA Health surprised families whose babies shared the same birthday as the late Kobe Bryant with special care packages. The Lakers shared adorable pictures and videos of couples welcoming their bundles of joy in purple and gold on social media.

The Lakers explained on social media that the team made the gesture in honor of Bryant, who spent his entire hall-of-fame NBA career with the Purple and Gold.

