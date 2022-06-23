Arch Manning announces highly anticipated commitment

Arch Manning on Thursday announced he decided to commit to the University of Texas at Austin to play college football in 2023.

Manning’s announcement was highly anticipated. He is a five-star quarterback in the Class of 2023 and is entering his final season at Isidore Newman High School in Louisiana. He is the son of Cooper Manning, the nephew of Eli and Peyton and the grandson of Archie and is taking the legacy of his last name to the Longhorns.

Texas had been on Manning’s list of potential schools along with Georgia and Alabama.

He took his official visit to Texas on Saturday and posted inside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium with Randle and defensive back Michael Taaffe.

Manning's commitment drew a flurry of social media reactions.

According to On3.com , it was Manning’s fourth visit in total. He went for unofficial visits back in June and October of 2021 and another one in March of this year.

On Sunday, Manning’s teammate Will Randle committed to Texas as well which may have been the deciding factor when it came down to it in the end.

The Manning family had always been in the SEC.

Archie Manning played at Ole Miss from 1969 to 1970. He was the 1969 SEC Player of the Year and was eventually the No. 2 overall pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 1971 NFL Draft. Eli Manning also played at Ole Miss from 2000 to 2003 and was the 2003 SEC Offensive Player of the Year. Later, he was the No. 1 pick of the San Diego Chargers and was traded to the New York Giants where he won two Super Bowls.

Peyton Manning played at Tennessee from 1994 to 1997. He was the 1997 SEC Player of the Year and later the No. 1 overall pick of the Indianapolis Colts.

Arch’s father, Cooper, was a highly touted football player in high school but was diagnosed with spinal stenosis and it ended his career before it even began.

While Texas currently plays in the Big 12, Arch Manning may get a chance to play in the SEC. Texas accepted an invitation to join the SEC beginning with the 2025 season.