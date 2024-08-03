Algeria's Imane Khelif, olympic boxer born a women but reportedly has XY chromosomes, spark gender debate

A day after the controversial boxing match between Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and Italian boxer Angela Carini, officials from the International Olympic Committee continue to defend their decision to allow Khelif, to fight a woman.

Khelif was born female but reportedly has XY chromosomes.

Mark Adams, an IOC Spokesman, addressed the confusion surrounding the boxing match, emphasizing that the situation is not a case of a man fighting a woman.

"Scientifically, this is not a man fighting a woman, and we think it's important to clarify that point," Adams said.

The match has sparked significant debate online, with many social media users expressing skepticism about the fairness of the competition.

Comments have included:

"XY is male… XX is female"

"She is a dude!! Unfair advantage to that poor woman."

"This is just crazy!"

Dr. Daniel Turner-Lloveras, a medical expert, provided insight into the complexities of biological sex.

"It's crucial to understand that biological sex is not always as straightforward as male or female," he explained.

According to Dr. Turner-Lloveras, sex determination involves multiple factors including chromosomes, gonads, hormones, and anatomical features. Some individuals have intersex conditions where these factors do not align in a typical manner.

Dr. Turner-Lloveras noted that intersex conditions, though not very common, have historically been kept hidden.

"We are seeing more openness about these conditions now, which reflects a broader willingness to engage in these discussions," Dr. Turner-Lloveras said.

Adams also pointed out that Khelif has a long history of competing in women's sports, including recent matches against Italian boxers. In a gesture of sportsmanship, Italian boxer Angela Carini has apologized to Khelif for not shaking her hand after forfeiting the fight.