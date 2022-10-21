87th East LA Classic: Garfield, Roosevelt battle it out with Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am performing at half

Friday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was a who's who event in the high school football community as Garfield and Roosevelt faced off in the 87th meeting of the East LA Classic.

Not only was it a huge game for the two rivals, the Black Eyed Peas took the stage for an electric halftime show at the historic coliseum.

The music group's star and Los Angeles native will.i.am compared the atmosphere to the Super Bowl, which says a lot considering the group headlined the Super Bowl XLV halftime show in 2011.

Garfield ultimately grinded out a 16-8 win over Roosevelt at USC Trojans' field.