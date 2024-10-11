49ers' Ricky Pearsall will return to practice for the 1st time since he was shot

San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall is set to return to practice next week for the first time since he was shot in the chest in a robbery attempt nine days before the season opener.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that the Niners will open the practice window for Pearsall on Monday, when the team begins preparations for a Super Bowl rematch against Kansas City.

Pearsall can practice for three weeks before the 49ers would have to activate him from the non-football injury list. Shanahan had no timeline for when Pearsall will be ready to play in games.

"I would think it’d be a longer ramp-up period, but health-wise and everything, he is totally good to go," Shanahan said. "But I really won’t decide that stuff until we start watching him practice. We’re not going to rush it or anything. If he’s ready, he’s ready. And if he’s not, we’ve got a few weeks."

Pearsall was shot in the chest during a robbery attempt in San Francisco on Aug. 31, and was hospitalized overnight. He avoided damage to any organs and nerves and was back working out at the team facility the following week.

Pearsall, who was drafted in the first round in April, missed the majority of training camp practices with injuries to his hamstring and shoulder but was set to be ready for the opener before the shooting.

