2021 NFL Schedule: Exclusive look at Week 1 matchups ahead of leaguewide reveal

The wait is almost over!

Much like the NFL Draft, the league's schedule release has grown into an annual spectacle for sports fans. Good Day LA got an exclusive look at the FOX NFL Doubleheader matchups for Week 1 of the 2021 season.

The remaining regular-season matchups will be unveiled during the NFL schedule release show at 5 p.m. PT Wednesday on FS1. The 2021 campaign will be different from the years past, as the NFL expanded its regular season to 17 games per team. Following the end of the regular season, the road to the Vince Lombardi trophy will end at SoFi Stadium in Carson for Super Bowl LVI.

Below is what we know so far as we anxiously await for the rest of the 2021 NFL regular-season schedule to drop Wednesday night:

WEEK 1 MATCHUPS ON FOX

FOX NFL Doubleheader – September 12

10 a.m. PT

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals

San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions

Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts

1:25 p.m. PT

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

Denver Broncos at New York Giants

RAMS OPPONENTS

Three seasons removed from the team's last Super Bowl appearance, the Los Angeles Rams went all-in this offseason in hopes of hosting the big game in February 2022. The Rams landed former Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in exchange for Jared Goff. In the NFL Draft, Los Angeles' NFC squad picked speedster Tutu Atwell in the second round to add spark to an already-loaded wide receiver corp.

While we don't know when the Rams face these teams, below is a list of who the Rams face in 2021:

HOME: Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans

AWAY: Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens

CHARGERS OPPONENTS

The Los Angeles Chargers haven't received much national attention in years past, but 2021 could be the year the Bolts generate a lot of noise. The Bolts found their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert last season and the defense features two superstars in pass rusher Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James, who missed all of 2020 due to knee surgery. The Chargers also brought in Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as the team's head coach. With a first-year head coach and a talented roster, the sky is the limit for the up-and-coming Bolts.

While we don't know when the Bolts face these teams, below is a list of who the Bolts face in 2021:

