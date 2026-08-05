ZZ Top's Hollywood Bowl concert canceled due to 'personnel matters'

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The Brief ZZ Top’s scheduled Wednesday night concert with special guest Cheap Trick at the Hollywood Bowl has been canceled due to "unforeseen personnel matters." Tickets, along with transportation and parking passes, will be automatically refunded to the original payment method within 5 to 7 business days. It's unconfirmed whether the cancellation will affect upcoming stops on "The Big One" tour, including shows planned for Fresno, Saratoga, and Modesto this weekend.



ZZ Top's upcoming performance at the Hollywood Bowl on August 5 has been officially canceled due to unexpected personnel issues.

Fans who purchased tickets for the 8 p.m. show featuring Cheap Trick will receive automatic refunds.

What we know:

ZZ Top management announced the cancellation of the August 5 performance at the Hollywood Bowl, citing "unforeseen personnel matters."

The band confirmed the news on social media, writing: "ZZ Top's Aug 5 show at the Hollywood Bowl has been canceled.

Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. We thank you all for your understanding!"

The Hollywood Bowl confirmed that all ticket purchases—including associated parking and transportation passes—will be automatically refunded to the original payment method with no action required from ticket holders.

Refunds are expected to process within 5 to 7 business days. Fans with specific inquiries are directed to contact Audience Services at information@laphil.org.

What we don't know:

Further details on the "unforeseen personnel matters" leading to the last-minute cancellation have not been disclosed.

It's unclear whether the issue will impact the remainder of ZZ Top's current "The Big One" tour, which has upcoming dates scheduled in Fresno, Saratoga, and Modesto later this week.