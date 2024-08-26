YouTuber Crip Mac sentenced to prison after felony conviction

article

A South Los Angeles rapper whose YouTube videos have racked up millions of views was sentenced Monday to nearly three years behind bars after pleading guilty to a federal charge.

Trevor Hurd, 31, known by his stage name Crip Mac, was sentenced to two years and nine months in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Hurd pleaded guilty in downtown Los Angeles in April to one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

He was arrested in December in state court by U.S. Marshals moments after a Los Angeles County judge agreed to drop gun charges so federal prosecutors could take the case, court records show.

The indictment states that Hurd was found in September in possession of a handgun bearing no serial number -- commonly known as a ghost gun -- and 10 rounds of ammunition.

According to the document, Hurd has been arrested on felony charges five times since 2014 and convicted at least once. The charges include two arrests for being a felon in possession of a firearm, attempted second-degree armed robbery, grand theft and transportation of a controlled substance, the indictment states.