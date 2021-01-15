Youth counselor accused of sexually assaulting child, LAPD believes there could be more victims

article

A youth counselor is behind bars after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Daniel Velasco Moreno is being charged with sexual assault of a minor 10 years of age or younger. Velasco Moreno was a counselor who worked with children with an absence or deficit in their attention span, language and social skills, according to police. LAPD believes there may be more victims.

The suspect is being held with a $1.25 million bail, LAPD said.

Anyone with information on Velasco Moreno or know of possible victims is asked to call 818-832-0918 or 818-832-1167.

