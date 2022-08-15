Youth coach charged with sexually assaulting teen in Santa Ana

article

A prominent youth sports coach was charged Monday with sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Santa Ana.

Christopher M. Flores was charged with four counts of lewd acts on a child age 14 or 15 and two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object with a victim younger than 16, all felonies.

Flores, known as "Coach Frogg," is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Santa Ana multiple times in 2021 in various parts of Santa Ana, including a camp at Calvary Chapel, said Santa Ana police Sgt. Maria Lopez. The Orange County District Attorney's Office said the victim was 15.

Flores was a coach-trainer at Stars Prep Academy in Orange, Lopez said.

His former business partner, ex-NFL cornerback Jason David, posted a video on social media saying the academy had cut ties with the defendant and that he was "disgusted" by the allegations.

Lopez said Flores was also suspected of sex assaults on a 15-year-old girl in Riverside, but the Orange County complaint lists only one victim.

Kimberly Edds, a spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney's Office, said she did not know if Riverside was pursuing its own case. A message left with Riverside police was not immediately returned.