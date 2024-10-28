Family legacy: Meet the next generation of Dodger fans

"My grandchild is named for Dodger Blue!" said Manny Berumen, and he means it - the three-year old's name is Azul, which means blue in Spanish.

Azul has been going to Dodger games since he was just 8-months-old.

He is featured in head to toe blue, along with his sibling, in one of the many amazing images we have received from FOX 11 viewers, showing us their Dodger family photos.

The photos are great, but so are the stories.

Berumen said his second grandchild took his first steps in front of the Dodger Clubhouse.

Robert Sotela is another proud grandfather to 15 grandchildren! Holding the youngest one, barely a couple of months old and already able to say she was there when the Dodgers made it to the World Series. Sotela beams with pride as he explains how important it is to pass on the love for the game to the next generation.