Young mother surprised with fully furnished home after overcoming addiction, homelessness

The Brief Carson resident Sarah Hill and her 2-year-old son, Noah, moved into their own fully furnished and stocked apartment on Friday, marking a fresh start after years of hardship. Hill overcame a five-year battle involving addiction, homelessness, mental health struggles, and the temporary loss of custody of her son before receiving assistance. The transition was made possible by Holliday’s Helping Hands, a nonprofit founded in 2018 by Dr. Katina Holliday to provide interim housing and recuperative care services to those experiencing homelessness.



A young woman in Carson is celebrating her own kind of independence this weekend – the freedom of her own apartment after overcoming addiction and homelessness with the help of a local nonprofit.

What they're saying:

Sarah Hill and her 2-year-old son, Noah, walked into their new apartment Friday, filled with new furniture and opportunities.

"When I first came here, I was like 'wow! I made it and I want to keep making it,'" said Hill.

Over the past five years, Sarah has faced addiction, homelessness, mental health struggles, and losing custody of her son.

The nonprofit, Hollidays Helping Hands, helped Sarah get back on her feet and into the first place she says feels like home.

Since 2018, when it was founded, Holliday’s Helping Hands has helped provide interim housing and Recuperative Care Services for families and people experiencing homelessness.

"They put me in Holliday's Helping Hands and that's been a game changer for me because they were nice, they were kind, they taught me how to keep my room clean and stay organized," said Hill.

Sarah says she's now looking forward to becoming a substance abuse counselor.

"It's such an amazing feeling that I feel for me that God chose me to be here to get to do this type of work that we get to provide hope to someone else and they get to reach back and pull someone else up," said Dr. Katina Holliday, who founded the nonprofit.

Along with the furniture and accents in the living room and bedroom, the refrigerator is fully stocked.

For Sarah and Noah, Holliday's Helping Hands has been the key to unlocking a new life together.

"This room right here now provides a new freedom for a lady who was incarcerated. Now she's free from incarceration, she's free from her addiction, and she's free from homelessness," said Holliday.

The Source: This report is based entirely on provided statements, interviews, and on-scene accounts from apartment recipient Sarah Hill and Holliday’s Helping Hands founder Dr. Katina Holliday.



